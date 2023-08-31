Labor Day weekend brings a heat wave to York — here's how to stay cool

Labor Day is going to be hot — as will the day before and the days after — as a heat wave invades York County.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, Sunday’s high near 93 will start a string of 90 degree plus days.

MORE:Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Dover Township

MORE:Police seek Windsor man who allegedly struck motorcyclist and fled

MORE:Police looking for leads to help find missing 19-year-old man

Labor Day will be sunny with a high near 93. It will only get hotter.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs will be near 97 as the summer unofficially comes to a close.

Those who may be vulnerable to the heat, such as unhoused people and seniors, can take refuge in a number of cooling centers around the county.

York County Agency on Aging Director Mark Shea said the county’s 14 senior centers will be open during regular hours to have a cool place to go.

“Seniors don’t typically stay longer,” Shea said. “Most seniors that spend their day at the senior center or part of the day, and they go home in the afternoon when the temperatures go down.”

A list of senior centers and their hours is available at PA211.org.

If a heat emergency is declared, which happens when temperatures reach 100 degrees or above, the York County Office of Emergency Management will report a list of cooling centers.

“Our role would be to let people know about those things when they occur,” York County Office of Emergency Management Public Information Officer Ted Czech said.

Two centers offer refuge for homeless people during a heat wave:

LifePath Christian Ministries, 367 W. Market St. in York City, is a Code Red cooling station. The facility provides air conditioning and bottled water, according to PA211.org.

The Coffee Spot, 408 W. Market St. at Union Lutheran Church, York City. Open Thursday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friends and Neighbors of Pennsylvania will also be out distributing water and cooling towels for members of the unhoused community in York City during the heat wave.

Before the heat sets in, the weather will be glorious. Here is the outlook for the next several days from the National Weather Service:

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday night: There will be patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, it will be clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday: There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Labor Day: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97.