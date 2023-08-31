Labor Day to usher in York County heatwave

Labor Day is going to be hot, as will the day before and the days after, as a heatwave invades York County.

Sunday’s high near 93 will start a string of 90-degree-plus days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Labor Day will be sunny, with a high near 93. It will only get hotter from there.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s high will be near 97 as the summer months come to a close.

Before that, the weather will be glorious. Here is the outlook for the next several days:

Thursday: It will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 80. A northerly wind will gust up to 21 mph.

Thursday night: It will be clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday night: There will be patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, it will be clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday: There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Labor Day: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 96.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97.