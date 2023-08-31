Labor Day to usher in York County heatwave
Labor Day is going to be hot, as will the day before and the days after, as a heatwave invades York County.
Sunday’s high near 93 will start a string of 90-degree-plus days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Labor Day will be sunny, with a high near 93. It will only get hotter from there.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s high will be near 97 as the summer months come to a close.
Before that, the weather will be glorious. Here is the outlook for the next several days:
Thursday: It will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 80. A northerly wind will gust up to 21 mph.
Thursday night: It will be clear, with a low around 54.
Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday night: There will be patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, it will be clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday: There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93.
Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Labor Day: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 96.
Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97.