Labor Day to usher in York County heatwave

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Labor Day is going to be hot, as will the day before and the days after, as a heatwave invades York County. 

Sunday’s high near 93 will start a string of 90-degree-plus days, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

Labor Day will be sunny, with a high near 93. It will only get hotter from there. 

Time at the splash pad will be in order next week with a string of highs in the 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s high will be near 97 as the summer months come to a close. 

Before that, the weather will be glorious. Here is the outlook for the next several days: 

Thursday: It will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 80. A northerly wind will gust up to 21 mph. 

Thursday night: It will be clear, with a low around 54.  

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.  

Friday night: There will be patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, it will be clear, with a low around 55. 

Saturday: There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 87.  

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63. 

Sunday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93. 

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 68. 

Labor Day: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 96. 

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 70. 

Tuesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97. 

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 69. 

Wednesday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 97. 