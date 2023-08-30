Hurricanes won't dampen York County's Labor Day weekend

Rain from two hurricanes will keep far away from York County over the Labor Day weekend, which the National Weather Service says will be hot, as summer days come to an end.

Saturday will be pleasant with a high near 85 and a low around 59, but the temperature rises on Sunday.

The high Sunday will be near 93 degrees on a mostly clear day. The low will be a reasonable 65.

The heat wave continues Labor Day Monday, with a high temperature near 95 degrees, with a low Monday night around 68.

The heat continues into Tuesday, which will have a high near 96.

While York County residents will be wondering how to keep cool, they won’t have to worry about any rain from either Hurricane Franklin or Idalia impacting the area.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Travis said there will be no impact from either Franklin or Idalia in the coming days.

"Franklin, which is over the Western Atlantic between the East Coast and Bermuda, it will stay well offshore," Travis said. "Idalia, which is the one entering the Gulf, that is currently a hurricane and is projected to make landfall in Florida (Wednesday) and then pass over the Southeast U.S. and eventually go off the coast of North Carolina and staying well off to our south."

Rain is forecast for Wednesday in York County before 10 a.m. There is an 80% chance of precipitation falling during the day. Otherwise, it will be breezy with a high near 83.

It turns cooler Wednesday night with a high near 78.

That starts a string of cooler days. Thursday’s high will be near 78 with a low around 55, while Friday’s high will be near 80 with a low near 56.