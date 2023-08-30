Car shows, food trucks, fireworks and more: Celebrate Labor Day in York County

Labor Day is just around the corner! So, how can you celebrate in York County?

Here's a list of events happening in and around the county. Take a look:

City of York Annual Labor Day Celebration

A Labor Day celebration featuring bounce houses, a petting zoo, fireworks and more will kick off at 4 p.m. Monday.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The event, happening along North Newberry Street at Kiwanis Lake, will include food vendors, live music, performances and other family-friendly activities.

The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is free to attend.

What the Food Trucks

Are you hungry? The annual food truck festival is kicking off at 11 a.m. Sunday at Penn Park, 100 W. College Ave.

Dozens of food trucks offering a wide variety of flavors will be parked circling Penn Park. Live music and merchant tables are also planned for the event, which runs until 6 p.m., along with beer and wine sampling in select areas.

The event is free to attend — with a "pay as you go" mentality. What the Food Trucks will happen rain or shine, according to its website.

For more information, visit www.whatthefoodtrucks.com/.

MORE:'Celebrate their creativity': DreamWrights campers produced short film in just five days

MORE:Puppy beaten in York City has 'long road to recovery,' SPCA says

MORE:YWCA's 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' to be held in early October

Car show benefiting Relay for Life

A car show benefiting the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life is slated for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2121 Roosevelt Ave.

The event is free to attend, with a $10 fee to register a vehicle, according to the Facebook event.

Food vendors, a silent auction and prizes will also take place throughout the day.

Car show benefiting Goodwill Fire Co. of Jacobus

A car show benefiting Goodwill Fire Co. is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at Jacobus Park, 1 S. Pleasant Ave.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Car registration will be open from 10 a.m. through noon, with a $10 entry fee per vehicle.

The event will be held rain or shine, with additional food and merchandise vendors scattered throughout the park, according to the Facebook event.