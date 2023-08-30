Bridge replacement project to begin in Manheim Township

PennDOT is set to begin a bridge replacement project in Manheim Township on Tuesday.

Construction crews will begin Sept. 5 work on the bridge on Blue Hill Road (Route 3058) that spans Long Run between Sam Hill Road and Lilly Springs Road.

Initial work consists of tree trimming and select tree removal. The bridge is expected to be closed for construction on Sept. 11. A detour will be put in place using Route 216, Manheim Road (Route 3033) and Glennville Road.

This project includes structure replacement, minor approach work, guide rail updates, and other miscellaneous construction.

Residences and a business within the closure area will remain accessible.

Kinsley Construction Inc., of York City is the contractor on this $600,000 project, which is expected to be completed by July 1, 2024.