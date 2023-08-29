YWCA's 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' to be held in early October

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes returns to York City's WellSpan Park this fall after a one-year absence.

Sponsored by YWCA York, the walk will start at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the York Revolution's stadium, located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way.

The local event is part of a national movement, started in 2001, that uses the old phrase, "You can't understand another person's experience until you've walked a mile in their shoes," to show support for survivors and victims of domestic and sexual violence,

The YWCA usually holds the walk annually, but it postponed last year's iteration while it worked on making the event more inclusive.

“We have a responsibility to our community and to the survivors we serve to be the very best we can be and to provide education, awareness, and action that moves us forward together,” YWCA York Chief Services Officer Heather Seton said last year in a statement. "YWCA York serves victims and survivors of all genders and our events should be reflective of that."

All proceeds go to the YWCA York’s Victim Services programming for survivors and victims of sexual violence.

These programs provide free and confidential services that offer holistic healing for those affected and their families, according to the YWCA.

Walkers can get an event T-shirt if they register by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13. Online registration will end on Oct. 1, but day-of registration will be available.

While the walk itself starts at 6 p.m., on-site registration will open at 4:30 p.m. and close at 5:45 p.m. Registration for adults age 21 and up will cost $25 and includes a meal voucher and adult beverage ticket. Registration for people ages 13 to 20 will cost $10 and include a meal voucher.

The event will be held rain or shine, according to organizers.

People can register to participate individually or with a team and register to volunteer at the event website here: https://yorkwalkamileinhershoes.swell.gives/.

More information on the event will be released at a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursdayat the YWCA York on 320 E. Market St.

— If you've experienced domestic violence, confidential help is available. In York County, you can reach the YWCA Access York & Victim Assistance Center at 717-846-5400, toll-free at 800-262-8444 or 717-476-3671. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can also provide assistance at 800-799-7233. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.