Showers could produce some heavy rainfall in York County

Showers and thunderstorms expected late Tuesday could produce some locally heavy rainfall for York County.

Those showers could produce up to 2 inches of rain in a few hours and could produce flooding in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., when rainfall amounts are expected to be between a quarter and half an inch. There is a 30% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m., with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

Tuesday’s high will be near 82 with a low around 69 Tuesday night.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Wednesday, mainly before 8 a.m., with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny with a high around 84.

Wednesday night it will be partly cloudy with a low around 60.

The next several days will be cool, then it is expected to heat up for the Labor Day weekend. Here is the outlook:

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Labor Day: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 94.