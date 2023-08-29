Adoption event sets records for York County SPCA

The York County SPCA shattered adoption records during its week-long Clear the Shelters event last week.

The event, which ended Sunday, provided new homes to 146 animals, SPCA spokesperson Kristen Dempwolf said.

In a normal week, the facility usually has 25 to 40 adoptions, she said.

Adoption fees were waived during the event, which helped make room for new animals. Since March, the shelter has been at or near capacity.

Forty-two dogs and 90 cats went to new homes. Also finding new homes were one bird, two hamsters, three guinea pigs and eight rabbits, Dempwolf said.

The Clear the Shelters event was part of a national program sponsored by NBC Universal.