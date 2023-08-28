York County Safety Collab opens registration for community basketball league

The York County Safety Collab is starting a new community basketball league.

The Safer Together Basketball League will include students, members of law enforcement and first responders "to bridge the gap" between them and build community connections, organizers said in a news release.

Teams will be made up of students in grades 6 through 12, college students, law enforcement members, medical and first responders, educators, counselors and families, according to organizers.

The York County Safety Collab is a "network of law enforcement entities, faith-based organizations and nonprofits," according to its website, and aims to build trust between law enforcement and residents for a safer York County.

It began as an informal gathering of York County police and clergy in 2016, according to organizers, with the goal of building trust between police and the public.

The league is open to individuals of all skill levels.

There are six game days, and the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 15. To register, fill out a form at https://yorkcountysafetycollab.org/safer-together-league/.

Friday, Sept. 29 will be "Play-in-Day" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Logos Academy, 255 W. King St. At this event players will be drafted, teams will be formed and balanced, and the volunteer coaches will select their teams.

Although most of the program costs are covered by a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the collab encourages participants to consider a $25 donation. While 100% participation is not mandatory, the collab asks participants to make an effort to play all games.

