York County's weather outlook is mostly sunny

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

It will be mostly sunny in the days ahead in York County, with a slight chance of rain thrown in. 

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and a low of 65 at night, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Sunday will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and a low around 64. A 20% chance of showers creeps into the forecast Sunday night.

Rain chances continue to be slight Monday and Tuesday. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms both days. 

Monday’s rain chances will come after 2 p.m. into Monday night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 and a low around 66 at night. 

Tuesday’s rain chances come after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81. Tuesday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65. 

The rest of the week is mostly sunny. Here is the outlook: 

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83. 

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58. 

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79. 

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 56. 

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82. 