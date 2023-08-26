York County's weather outlook is mostly sunny

It will be mostly sunny in the days ahead in York County, with a slight chance of rain thrown in.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and a low of 65 at night, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Sunday will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and a low around 64. A 20% chance of showers creeps into the forecast Sunday night.

Rain chances continue to be slight Monday and Tuesday. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms both days.

Monday’s rain chances will come after 2 p.m. into Monday night. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 and a low around 66 at night.

Tuesday’s rain chances come after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81. Tuesday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65.

The rest of the week is mostly sunny. Here is the outlook:

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82.