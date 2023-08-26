Woman, 88, dies a week after being involved in crash

An 88-year-old Manchester Township woman involved in a two-vehicle crash a week ago died Friday from complications from the injuries she received.

Kantaben Desai of the 600 block of Hayley Road was pronounced dead around 7:15 a.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Desai received multiple injuries from the wreck that took place Aug. 18. According to the coroner's report, Desai was driving her Hyundai Elantra in the area of Kayla Boulevard and Stillmeadow Lane just after 9 a.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign. She struck a second vehicle that was traveling east on Stillmeadow Lane.

After the impact, Desai was discovered unresponsive inside her vehicle, which had come to rest in a ditch. The coroner's office said Desai may have been experiencing a medical event at the time of the crash.

Desai was the only person in her vehicle and she was wearing a safety belt. The condition of the other driver was not known.

No autopsy will be performed.