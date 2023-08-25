Lane closures planned for next week during bridge inspections

The state Department of Transportation will be inspecting two bridges next week, causing some lane closures around major thoroughfares in York County.

An inspection of the Route 30 bridge spanning Kreutz Creek Road in Hellam Township is scheduled for inspection Monday.

Alternating right and left lane closures in both directions of Kreutz Creek Road will be in place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An inspection of Plank Road Bridge spanning Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury Township is slated to begin Tuesday.

There will be alternating right and left lane closures in both directions of I-83 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

