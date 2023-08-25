Feds say Yorkers don't qualify for storm damage aid

York County homeowners who suffered damage during severe storms on Aug. 7, which included two EF-1 tornadoes, will not receive aid from the federal government.

The York County Office of Emergency Management learned Friday from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency that the county didn’t qualify for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The York County Office of Emergency Management announced the decision on its Facebook page.

Earlier this week, county officials toured parts of southern York County so that members of the Small Business Administration could assess the damage.

“We here at (the Office of Emergency Management) appreciate the time York County residents took to speak with us and report their damage,” the statement said.

Ted Czech, a spokesperson for the Office of Emergency Management, said this week at least 50 homes with major damage were examined. He added that the office received reports of damage to as many as 200 homes.

York County Office of Emergency Management Director Cody Santiago has said many homeowners need funds or help just to clean up the fallen trees on their property.

“Obviously, we have a lot of homeowners that aren’t going to be able to afford this clean up,” Santiago said.

Some homeowners told Santiago the cost of cleaning up the trees alone would be in the thousands of dollars, he said. One told him it would cost $50,000 to get the trees cleaned on their property.

— This story is developing. Please check back for updates.