Dover Area High student to be charged in bomb scare: Police

A student talking about bombs planted in the cafeteria prompted Dover Area High School administrators to evacuate the school for about an hour Thursday.

Administrators and school resource officers with Northern York County Regional Police were told about what the student was saying around 9:30 a.m. by other students, according to police and Dover Area School District officials. Administrators and officers found the student and took him to the school resource officer's office in the school.

The school was then evacuated around 10 a.m., with students moved to the high school football field near Dover Area Middle School.

Northern Regional officers and school personnel did a visual search of the cafeteria and other common areas. K9 units from the York County Sheriff’s Department and from other counties were brought in to do a sweep of the school, but no explosives were found.

Students were allowed to go back into the school before around 11 a.m.

The student involved in the threats was released to his parents. He will face charges through the York County Juvenile Justice System at the conclusion of the investigation, police said.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children from the school if they chose just after they returned to the school. According to the district and police, most students opted to stay in school the rest of the day.

The investigation into this incident continues. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Tipline at 717-467-8355(TELL) or email tips@nycrpd.org.