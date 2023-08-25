Coroner releases name of woman found dead after Dover house fire

The York County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who was found dead in her Dover Township home Wednesday following a fire.

Firefighters found Sandra Harr, 59, dead in her home in the 4500 block of Hikey Street around 3 p.m.

An autopsy performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown Thursday was unable to determine the cause and manner death. Additional testing will need to be done to determine that, the coroner's office said in its report.

The fire that broke out inside the home was extinguished by the time Northern York County Regional Police arrived at the scene to investigate. The fire was contained inside the home. It is not know if the fire contributed to Harr's death.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is also investigating the fire along with Northern Regional. Members of the York County Coroner's Office also responded to certify the death.