York County awaits word on low-interest loans for homes damaged in storm

York County's Office of Emergency Management expects to get word soon from the Small Business Administration to see if damage caused by recent severe weather will qualify homeowners for low-interest loans to make repairs.

The loans could help those who had damage from the Aug. 7 storms, which included two EF-1 tornadoes as well as strong straight-line winds.

Representatives of the Small Business Administration and county officials on Tuesday toured the area to look at damage caused by the storm.

Ted Czech, a spokesperson for the office, said at least 50 homes with major damage were examined. He added that the Office of Emergency Management received reports of damage to as many as 200 homes.

If York County is determined to be eligible for assistance, there is no distinction to the SBA between damage caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds.

Office of Emergency Management officials are encouraging those who suffered damage from the storm to report it to the office. They can do so by going to the York County PA Office of Emergency Management's Facebook page and clicking on the link there or using the QR code.

Those who don't have internet access can go by the Office of Emergency Management, located at 120 Davies Drive in York City from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. They can also email the office at damage@yorkcountypa.gov or call 717-840-2990.