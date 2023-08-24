Woman found dead after Dover Township house fire

A 59-year-old woman was found dead by firefighters in a Dover Township home Wednesday after a fire.

There was no active fire when Northern York County Regional Police officers arrived at the scene in the 4500 block of Hikey Street just before 3 p.m., according a York County Coroner's Office report. The fire had been contained within the home.

The woman was found dead in the home. The report said it is not known if the fire contributed to the woman's death.

Her next-of-kin was notified of the death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine the cause and manner of death. The woman's identity and other information will be released after results of autopsy are revealed to the family.

Northern Regional and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.