Missing York City woman located

A 36-year-old York City woman who went missing last week has been located.

Shakera Johnson had last been seen around 10 p.m. Aug. 15 driving a black Nissan Sentra.

York City Police Officer Sterling Brown, who is investigated the matter, said Johnson was found in a Philadelphia hospital. Brown did not reveal why she was in the hospital.

Health issues had Johnson's family concerned for her safety, police said, when she went missing. So, a search for her was started.

