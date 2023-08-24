Have rain gear handy with showers threatening

It might be a good idea to have rain gear handy if you’re out and about in York County today.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, there is a 60% chance of rain Thursday.

Showers are likely before 11 a.m., with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and windy with a high near 76. Winds will be blowing between 10 mph and 20 mph.

Rain chances grow to 80% Thursday night, with a new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 69.

Friday, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day until after 1 p.m. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86.

Friday night, rain chances go down to 20% before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69.

Weekend conditions look good before rain chances return in the first half of the work week. Here is the outlook:

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: There’s a 30% chance of showers after 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.