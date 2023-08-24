Have rain gear handy with showers threatening
It might be a good idea to have rain gear handy if you’re out and about in York County today.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, there is a 60% chance of rain Thursday.
Showers are likely before 11 a.m., with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and windy with a high near 76. Winds will be blowing between 10 mph and 20 mph.
Rain chances grow to 80% Thursday night, with a new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 69.
>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.
Friday, there is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day until after 1 p.m. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86.
MORE:Big cats sighted heading toward Mount Rose Cemetery, police warn neighboring area
MORE:See you in 100 years! Yorktowne Hotel closes time capsule
MORE:Man dies after striking high-voltage electrical wire while working, coroner says
Friday night, rain chances go down to 20% before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69.
Weekend conditions look good before rain chances return in the first half of the work week. Here is the outlook:
Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday night: There’s a 30% chance of showers after 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.