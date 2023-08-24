Dover Area High School evacuated after 'perceived threat'

A "perceived threat" made toward Dover Area High School on Thursday morning led to its evacuation.

Dover Area School District tweeted Thursday afternoon that officials at the school were told that a student had talked to others about bombs planted in the cafeteria. School administrators and the school resource officers found the student and took him to the SRO office.

The school was evacuated just before 10 a.m., and students and personnel went to the football stadium at Dover Area Middle School, according to the district. Northern York Regional Police and school personnel did a visual search of the cafeteria and other common areas, and K9s from the York County Sheriff's Office and other counties were brought in to search the school.

No explosives were found, and students returned to the school at 11 a.m., the district said.

The district later sent out messages to parents saying the scene had been cleared by police and students were sent back to the school around 11:30 a.m. Parents were allowed to pick up their children from the school, but most students returned to class, according to the district.

The student involved was released to his parents and will face charges after an investigation, the district said.