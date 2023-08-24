Bridge work to close lanes along I-83 at night starting Sunday

Nighttime lane restrictions will be in place on Interstate 83 in York County next week as bridge deck repairs are being done south of Route 30.

The work will be done from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday night through Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions will be between Exit 19 (Route 462/Market Street) and Exit 21 (Route 30/Arsenal Road).

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on I-83 during work hours. Motorists should be alert for construction crews and drive with caution.

The project includes replacing the Eberts Lane bridge spanning I-83, constructing an additional span on the existing three-lane, two-span bridge on North Sherman Street spanning I-83 and Mill Creek, approach work, guide rail updates and pavement marking updates.

The $10.1 million project is being done by Deblin Inc. of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.