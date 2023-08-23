Rain chances go up for York County

The chances of rain falling in York County have gone up and will continue into the weekend.

After a sunny Wednesday with a high near 82, a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms comes into the forecast Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The chance for showers comes before 2 a.m. A chance of a thunderstorm arrives between 2 and 4 a.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible, more if a thunderstorm rumbles up. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into Thursday. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible, more in a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and windy with a high near 80 degrees. Wind gusts up to 21 mph are possible.

Thursday night, there’s a 70% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 88.

Rain chances go down to 30% Friday night with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 67.

Saturday has a 30% chance of precipitation falling after 2 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 85. Saturday night, there is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 64.

Things turn sunny for the following two days. Here’s the outlook:

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60.