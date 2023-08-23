PennDOT to inspect Shoe House Road bridge over Route 30 this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will inspect the Shoe House Road bridge on Thursday and Friday.

The bridge spans Route 30 in Hellam Township, and there will be alternating lane restrictions in both directions on Route 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days, PennDOT announced.

The iconic Haines Shoe House sits along the aptly named road where the inspection will take place. Built in 1948, the house has a colorful history from being an advertisement for shoes, becoming an ice cream shop and starting in 2022, an Airbnb.

Most recently, the house was selected to receive a state historical marker. It will be added to a list of 36 historical sites across Pennsylvania and receive official markers identifying the location for its contribution to state history.

Motorists are advised to be alert and drive with caution. Drivers can check major roadway conditions at www.511PA.com for traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and more.

511PA is also available in the app store for iPhone and Android or can be accessed by calling 5-1-1, according to PennDOT.

