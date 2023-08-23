Man dies after striking high-voltage electrical wire while working, coroner says

Staff report

York Dispatch

A York Township man died Monday after striking a high-voltage electrical line while working, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Marty Mundis, 49, of the 600 block of West Broadway, was in a mechanical lift when he struck a high-voltage electrical wire around noon Monday while working in the 12000 block of Mount Olivet Road in North Hopewell Township, according to the coroner's report.

Mundis was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy Wednesday confirmed he died of electrical and thermal injuries, with the manner accidental, the coroner's report said.

Mundis was self-employed.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Met-Ed helped with the investigation, the coroner's office said.