July revenue down 6% at Hollywood Casino York

Gaming revenue was down 6% in July at Hollywood Casino York, with a steep decline in sports wagering, according to a report released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Revenues from all forms of gambling reported in July 2023 at the York Galleria casino totaled just over $8 million, down from $8.5 million reported in July 2022.

A 63% decrease in sports wagering revenue helped drive the overall downturn in July revenue. Between online and in-person sports wagering, the Hollywood Casino York brought in just over $166,000 in revenue in July. The year before, the Springettsbury Township casino brought in just over $450,000 in sports wagering revenue during the month.

The casino handled just over $5.2 million in wagers in July.

A 21% decrease in table game revenue also brought down overall revenues for the month. Hollywood Casino York brought in just over $1.2 million in revenue in July. During the same month last year, the casino brought in just over $1.5 million in revenue.

While overall revenue was down, slot machine revenue was up just over 1% at Hollywood Casino York in July. Slot machine revenue totaled just over $6.6 million, up slightly from the $6.5 million revenue reported during the same period in 2022.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the total combined revenue from all forms of gambling across the state increased near 9% in July, with $467 million in gambling revenue in July 2023 compared to $429 million in 2022.