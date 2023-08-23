Health care workers at greater risk of workplace violence than other profession. How is WellSpan responding?

Assaults and gun violence against health care workers are on the rise at hospitals across the U.S., contributing to health care becoming one of the nation's most violent fields, according to The Associated Press.

So, how do health care facilities combat the rising violence?

For WellSpan Health, York County's largest employer and the area's most prominent health care provider, it includes heightened physical security, the creation of a workplace violence prevention committee and the addition of emergency call buttons, according to Vicky Diamond, president of WellSpan York Hospital.

“Unfortunately, that happens more than you would think for a whole host of reasons,” Diamond said of violence in health settings. “This is probably the most stressful time. We have people who are victims of violence. We have perpetrators of violence. We have people who are just stressed out by the unimaginable situations.”

When first working to address differing levels of violence in a health setting, Diamond said it was important for health officials to assess building environments and the growing need for behavioral health training.

At WellSpan York Hospital, for example, there are now limitations on which doors can be opened. Additional security measures include a visitor management system that identifies each person who walks into a building.

On the behavioral health side of things, meanwhile, Diamond added that all WellSpan workers are in the process of customized training to address workplace violence prevention and guidance on de-escalating potentially dangerous situations.

“Workplace violence takes different forms and fashions, so we are going to work with a patient that may be suffering from dementia differently than we're going to be working with one of our trauma families,” Diamond said. “We train them to try to identify the differences in situations so that we're working with patients as patients, not treating every episode of workplace violence as a bad person doing a bad thing.”

According to The Associated Press, numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show American health care workers are now far more likely to suffer nonfatal injuries by violence than workers in any other profession — including law enforcement.

As a result, some hospitals have armed security officers with handguns, stun guns or batons. Some states, meanwhile, allowed hospitals to create their own police forces, including Indiana, Ohio and Georgia, AP reported.

WellSpan, too, has partnered with local police. The health care system, in collaboration with the York City Police Department, began stationing "hospital resource officers" at York Hospital about two years ago.

For health care officials aiming to protect both patient and staff, however, preventing violence and de-escalation remain the most important things, said Keith Noll, WellSpan's chief administrative officer.

"We have a behavioral emergency response team that actually is called prior to an escalation of an event before it becomes a panic situation," Noll said. "And these are behavioral health professionals that respond and help the nursing team help de-escalate a patient prior to things really kind of elevating."

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.