'This is my calling': First Black woman appointed to North York Borough Council

Things just got historic for the North York Borough Council.

Vickie Ross made history as the first Black woman ever appointed to the council. The unanimous vote came Aug. 14, and Ross took the oath during borough council’s meeting, immediately assuming her new duties.

“I have so much to bring to the table,” Ross told The York Dispatch. “I want to unify the borough — this is my calling.”

Ross, who moved to North York six years ago, initially got interested in local politics after attending school board and borough council meetings.

And from the get-go, she had vested interest in her community. Ross, alongside hundreds of others, actively helped to protest the 2020 Central York High School book ban, for instance.

“There seems to be a disconnect between the borough and the residents in the borough,” Ross said. “I need to be the voice of the borough. Because when you look at our council, you don't really see people that look like me.”

With a population of 2,222 reported in 2021 for the American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau, race demographics in North York are broken down as follows: white: 62%; Hispanic: 18.5%; Black: 6.2%; two or more races: 11%; Asian: 2%; Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1%.

In order to join North York Borough Council, Ross submitted a letter of intent after council Vice President Gary Braham resigned in March.

Ross has served in the human services field for 25 years, helping those struggling with addiction, domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Most recently, she took a job as supervisor of Spring Garden Township-based Genesis Home of New Beginnings — a nonprofit supporting at-risk girls.

Through the nonprofit, Ross helps support girls using financial, personal hygiene and education skills.

For Ross, who started working at Genesis Home of New Beginnings in June, it’s a program near and dear to her heart.

“When people say ‘I love you to death,’ I want to love you back to life, because there is hope,” Ross added. “There's a chance in every single person. So, working at this program that I'm at, I feel like every one of the children in this program has a chance.”

Initially, Ross said she became interested on serving North York's council after getting to work with the borough's zoning officer, Tom Arnold.

Arnold, who had the chance to work with Ross on resolving an issue on her block, said from the minute he first met her, Arnold knew she would be a right fit on council.

"I think she has the heart of service," Arnold said. "She's a very intelligent woman who cares. That's who we need on council."

While Ross is no stranger to some of the controversies that have troubled North York, she hopes to bridge the divide and help residents and officials come out stronger. She will serve a four year term.

“I didn’t come for the turmoil that has been a history in the North York borough, I came to love North York borough back to life,” Ross said, “and to extend all of us on council so that we’re accessible to the borough residents. It’s the time for change.”