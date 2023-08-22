LOCAL

Rain, cooler temps ahead for York County

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A chance of showers starting midweek is the only blemish on what will be a cooler week ahead for York County. 

Tuesday’s weather looks great: It will be mostly sunny but windy, with a high near 79 and wind gusts as high as 22 mph. Tuesday night, it will be mostly clear with a low around 57. 

But there is a chance of rain starting Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.



There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Wednesday night, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. 

Rain chances climb to 40% on Thursday with new rainfall amounts of between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and windy with a high near 80 with wind gusts up to 23 mph. 

Those rain chances continue through Thursday night with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68. 

There is a 30% chance of rain on Friday with showers possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 86. Those rain chances carry into Friday night before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 66. 

The outlook for the weekend looks glorious. Here’s what’s ahead: 

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80. 

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 60. 

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77. 

Sunday Nnight: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 58. 