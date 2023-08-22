'Inventory shortage': When will York County housing market see relief?

The York County housing market continues its decline.

In July, house sales decreased by 23% from the same time last year, continuing an ongoing issue Realtors are working to address, according to Reid Weinbrom, the president of the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

"Our ongoing inventory shortage and robust buyer demand persistently exert influence on sales prices,resulting in numerous sellers frequently receiving multiple offers shortly after listing their properties," Weinbrom added.

In York County, 3,040 homes were sold during the first seven months of 2023, which is a 21% decrease from this time last year.

While home sales have continued declining, the median home price has consistently increased. In July, for instance, the median home sale price in York County was $260,000 — an 8% increase from last year, according to stats provided by RAYAC.

What does this mean for the average family homebuyer?

MORE:How does the York County housing market look six months into 2023?

MORE:'We're living in uncharted waters': Real estate experts worry about spike in foreclosures

It could mean increased competitiveness in a fast-paced market and paying more.

For sellers, meanwhile, Weinbrom urged homeowners to consider this:

"Individuals contemplating selling their homes, who have yet to take action, might unintentionally overlook a unique chance to capitalize on historically unprecedented levels of home equity," he said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Home affordability and inventory have largely remained leading causes of concern for Realtors.

A consistent uptick in interest rates, too, provide challenges for new buyers.

Interest rates on a 30-year mortgage have climbed nearly 2% in the last year.

According to Freddie Mac, rates increased from 5.13% last August to 7.09% now — meaning a York County homeowner taking on a $175,000 mortgage would pay about $1,175 each month on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage.