Donations secure York Habitat for Humanity two trailers

A stolen trailer hampered York Habitat for Humanity’s efforts for the past month to build housing for those who ordinarily wouldn’t be able to afford it.

An outpouring of community support led to not one, but two new trailers for the nonprofit organization.

“We’ve always been able to rely on our friends and neighbors to support us,” stated Natasha Kukorlo, executive director at York Habitat for Humanity. “We are so grateful for the care that has been extended to us when we needed it.”

The trailer was reported stolen on July 17 after York Habitat staff noticed it missing from a building site on Chestnut Street in York City. The trailer, valued at a little more than $3,500, was used to haul materials, such as windows and lumber, to the construction site. No building materials were on the trailer at the time of the theft.

Donations from the public means York Habitat now has two trailers to haul supplies to build sites. Following the incident, RBC Wealth Management donated $4,200 in honor of former York Habitat volunteer, donor and board member Scott Sides toward the purchase of a new trailer. Nine donations totaling around $780 from the public in general were also received.

In addition, M.H. Eby, Inc. in Lancaster County donated a used trailer to the organization.

Without securing the two new trailers, York Habitat for Humanity would have been impacted financially beyond the value of the equipment. The organization said after the theft that it faced additional expenses like coming up with an insurance deductible for the loss of the trailer and delivery fees for building materials without the trailer.