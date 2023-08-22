Process to decommission Peach Bottom reactor to begin in fall, active work planned in 2028

Constellation Energy LLC, which owns and operates the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, will likely begin active decommissioning of the plant’s Unit 1 reactor in 2028 but will start preparing to undertake that process this fall.

The 2028 date is an estimation and could change, according to Constellation officials.

In July, Consellation held a public meeting with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the federal body that regulates commercial nuclear power plants. Constellation announced it would be submitting a license amendment request, often called an LAR, to the NRC to pursue active decommissioning.

Before any active decommissioning can begin, Constellation will need to get the NRC's approval.

"Plans for this [active decommissioning] are done years in advance. So getting the license amendment request in front of the NRC now is prudent to support the years of planning that will go into that," said Constellation spokesperson Mark Rodgers.

Since Unit 1 was shut down in 1974, the NRC has changed its protocol for decommissioning, so in addition to getting permission to move into active decommissioning, Constellation is also requesting changes in Unit 1’s license to comply with current standards.

Funding the process: At the public meeting in July, the first held since 1998, local residents raised concerns about how Constellation would fund the decommissioning process.

There is a decommissioning trust fund for each reactor that was supported by money from ratepayers while the reactor was in use, according to NRC public affairs representative Neil Sheehan. Each year, Constellation submits a financial assurance status report, the trust fund balance, to the NRC.

Peach Bottom Unit 1 was only in use from 1967 to 1974, according to the NRC. As of December 2022, its trust fund had $145.4 million, but its decommissioning costs totaled $275.4 million. In December 2021, the trust fund balance was almost $159.2 million, according to meeting minutes.

Despite the deficit, the NRC is not concerned about how Constellation will fund decommissioning costs.

Several factors impact decommissioning costs, according to the meeting record. Each year the decomissioning cost must be adjusted to reflect the latest cost of labor, energy and waste burial.

2022 was a difficult year for stocks and bonds overall, Rodgers said, and the Peach Bottom Unit 1 Decommissioning Trust Fund declined by 8.6%. However, according to meeting minutes, that does not include the contributions from the Public Utility Commission into the trust in 2022 or any withdrawals by Constellation for decommissioning efforts in 2022.

NRC officials were satisfied with the outcomes and had no concerns, according to the meeting minutes.

Recent evaluation: Constellation submitted its annual trust fund balance report to the NRC in March, and the NRC is currently evaluating it to determine if there are funding gaps for the Unit 1 site decommissioning process.

The decommissioning trust fund can get sources of revenue outside of the ratepayer money, according to Sheehan. The parent company, in this case, Constellation, can add its own money to the fund. Constellation does not currently have any plans to do so.

"As it stands now, we think the funds are going to be what they need to be," Rodgers said. Constellation would only make a decision to add additional funds if there is an indication they are not sufficient.

Long and involved process: Decommissioning a nuclear reactor is not a short or simple process, beginning when a reactor is officially taken offline.

When a nuclear reactor is shut down, the group that owns it has 60 years from the time it goes offline to fully decommission a reactor, meaning residual radioactivity is within the limits the unit’s license determines, according to the NRC.

There are two main ways to decommission a power plant, according to the NRC: DECON or SAFSTOR.

DECON is when decommissioning steps are active and remain active. SAFSTOR is when the reactor is shut down but decommissioning steps are inactive to let radioactive materials decay. It is possible to use both processes by starting and stopping active decommissioning work.

Peach Bottom Unit 1 is using the SAFSTOR decommissioning process, but according to Rodgers, the company is preparing to shift into active decommissioning. More details on the exact steps for the active decommissioning will be available after Constellation submits the LAR in the fall, Rodgers said.

Peach Bottom still operates two reactors at the site, capable of generating a combined 2,770 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power the equivalent of nearly 2 million homes, according to the Constellation website. Following license renewal application approval in 2020, Peach Bottom’s Unit 2 is licensed through 2053, while Unit 3 is licensed through 2054.

Editor's note: This story has been changed to clarify that Constellation will begin preparing for decommissioning Unit 1 this fall, but the active decommissioning is likely to begin in 2028.

