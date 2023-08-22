9-month resurfacing project to begin in Hanover on Sept. 5

A resurfacing project along Broadway in Hanover is set to begin Sept. 5, according to PennDOT.

The project extends 1¾ miles along Broadway/Route 194 from the intersection with York Street/Route 116 and North Railroad Street to the intersection with Eisenhower Drive and Moulstown Road.

There will be single lane restrictions during daylight hours with flaggers providing traffic control. There will be no restrictions from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. daily, and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

This project consists of paving, base repair, guide rail and drainage replacement, and other miscellaneous construction. Work will primarily be performed during daylight hours, although paving is expected to be performed next spring during nighttime hours.

JVI Group Inc., of York Springs, Adams County, is the contractor on this $1.5 million project. All work is expected to be completed by June 13, 2024.