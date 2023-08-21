Police are taking more guns under PFA orders, but that didn't save Brenda Bowersox

Brenda Bowersox threw herself into gardening as a hobby, an escape, apparently, from the growing danger in her home life.

The 55-year-old joined the master gardener program in York County late last year, made friends and learned new techniques as the weeks carried into the spring.

From the outside, her life appeared to be in bloom.

“She was lovely,” recalled Amy Criswell, a friend from the master gardener classes. “She was smart, and she knew more about gardening than I think she knew.”

In hindsight, Criswell believes the program may have given Bowersox a respite from the troubles at home with her marriage. They bonded in the program, although Bowersox didn't share details about what apparently awaited her at home.

“We had no idea any of this was going on with her,” Criswell said.

Bowersox’s husband, Steven Bowersox, took her life with a gun on July 23 following a contentious two months for the couple in the courts.

Brenda had pulled into the driveway of their home in the 2800 block of Glen Hollow Drive that morning. Steven opened fire there and shot her at least three times while she was still in her vehicle, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Steven Bowersox, 60, then shot and killed himself when officers arrived about 10 minutes later. Officers found him behind the house.

The couple's teenage son remained unharmed.

The shootings came after a 17-year marriage that deteriorated, according to a protection from abuse petition Brenda Bowersox filed. Her May 22 paperwork included allegations that Steven made threats that he would shoot her and that he had knowledge of remote explosions.

The initial temporary order of protection was granted, along with a requirement that Steven Bowersox turn over firearms and licenses to York County sheriff’s deputies.

That ended when another judge denied a final protection order two weeks later.

The reason stated in court documents: Brenda Bowersox “failed to sustain the burden.” In other words, her allegations didn’t meet the abuse definitions under state law to receive the final order.

She then sought a divorce June 26.

Somewhere in all that, Steven Bowersox got hold of the gun that he shot his wife with and then turned on himself that Sunday morning in July.

Police couldn’t provide information on the gun Steven used, including whether it was among the weapons he had to turn over under the initial PFA.

Brenda Bowersox’s family declined to speak to The York Dispatch.

The situation came as York County has seen steady increases in the numbers of new PFA cases and firearm relinquishments over the past four years.

While the law provides some safety measures and legal buffers to help abused people, domestic violence experts say PFA orders are not suits of armor. Several Pennsylvania lawmakers have floated ideas and bills to broaden the state’s protection from abuse law further, although those measures haven't gained much traction.

“They can work to deter many abusers,” said Lauren Duff, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “Unfortunately, there are individuals who are intent on doing harm, so the PFA is no guarantee.”

Local attorney Korey Leslie took a more critical view.

“The PFA system is incredibly flawed. It’s actually a waste of time,” he said, arguing there isn’t enough teeth to it. “It’s a well-intended but imperfect system.”

Act 79 took effect in April 2019 and updated portions of the state PFA law with a focus on reducing gun violence and homicides.

The Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website lists key changes, such as required weapon relinquishments under final PFA orders issued by a court.

“That is something that’s really huge for survivor safety and community safety,” Duff said.

Other changes include: Judges can order relinquishments under temporary orders if petitions show abuse involving firearms or immediate danger of abuse; defendants have to hand over weapons within 24 hours of being served with the orders; and defendants can request their weapons back when PFAs expire, but they have to undergo a state police check and be legally allowed to have firearms, plus plaintiffs have to be notified of the requests.

Plaintiffs can also ask for police to accompany them to their homes to pick up belongings if they believe their safety is at risk, under the law.

Leslie pointed out that weapon relinquishments rely on defendants complying and handing their guns over.

He said the sheriff’s office can only collect what’s given to them. And deputies don’t really have an ability in the short amount of time they get to research full inventories of any gun a person might have ever purchased, so there’s no guarantee they’ll collect all of a person’s weapons.

Leslie also argued the law doesn’t have much force in issuing penalties for violations, that they might start with fines and then probation. Jail time might not come until after repeated violations, he said.

Since Act 79 took effect, York County has seen a jump in the total number of new PFA cases, and along with them, rising numbers of relinquished firearms.

“We’re taking more weapons because we’re getting more orders,” York County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Corey Strine said.

The sheriff’s office collected 447 firearms from temporary PFA orders in 2020. The number rose to 565 in 2021 and to 617 in 2022. So far this year, the office has taken about 471 firearms, according to data Strine provided.

In total, the office has seized 2,758 weapons since January 2019, Strine said.

He cautioned that those numbers build from a variety of scenarios; for example, officers may take 50 guns from one home and just one gun from another home.

“It all depends on how much you’re taking from someone, the amount of PFAs. There are a few variables,” Strine said.

The total number of PFA filings in York County rose from 1,112 in 2019 when Act 79 took effect to 1,521 in 2020, which amounts to a nearly 37% increase, according to online PFA caseload data by the state Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

Total PFA filings in the county rose again to 1,576 in 2021, the last year of data the AOPC has available. The county accounted for 4% of all the PFA filings in the state in 2021.

Not all PFA filings include orders to relinquish weapons.

Of data Strine had, he said the sheriff’s office served 1,385 PFA orders last year and close to 900 so far this year. He couldn’t really say how many weapons have been returned from expired PFAs so far this year when he spoke to the Dispatch.

Strine explained that weapon returns become a process. Defendants have to apply to get their firearms back. The office then runs the application through the Pennsylvania State Police for a check on whether to approve or deny the return, he said.

Approvals require still more steps to finish returning the guns. If defendants are denied the returns, they can file an appeal, according to state law.

PFA cases close in various ways in York County.

Most processed cases in 2021 — 387 of them — were tossed because plaintiffs didn’t show up to court hearings on their petitions, the AOPC data shows.

“It could also be the survivor does not want to go through with facing their abuser in court, so they withdraw or don’t appear,” Duff, with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, pointed out, saying there’s a lot of nuance in reasons for how PFA cases end.

Another 372 cases ended because the two sides reached an agreement, and 353 plaintiffs withdrew their petitions, the data shows.

Local judges granted 246 final PFA orders following hearings in 2021, while 149 other cases ended with judges denying final orders, according to the AOPC.

Brenda Bowersox was one woman denied a final PFA order this year.

The decision upset several people when news of it came out.

“I’m still really angry with the judge about not approving the PFA,” Bowersox's friend Criswell said.

Brenda and Steven Bowersox got married in Honolulu in June 2006, her divorce petition shows. She was 38 then. He was 42.

Strife between the two followed within a few years.

In the PFA petition she filed on May 22, Brenda alleged Steven hit her once about 15 years ago. She then “knocked him on his a--,” and he allegedly told her she bruises too easily.

Brenda further alleged that for years Steven threatened to shoot her and her dog. Eventually, the threat turned into a code phrase that he’s “going to the gun cabinet,” she stated in the petition.

Steven also allegedly told her late last year that he knew how to blow up a house from four miles away, the petition shows. Brenda's mother lives four miles from the house the Bowersoxes shared.

Brenda added that while her husband made comments, he never specifically threatened her with a weapon.

The apparent animosity in the marriage built to a breaking point a week before Brenda filed her PFA petition.

She wrote in the document that she went into a hospital with a heart attack May 14 and spent three days in intensive care. She said she was diagnosed with Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, a temporary condition described as developing from intense emotional or physical stress.

Brenda alleged in the petition that Steven laughed the diagnosis off. She also alleged he took her wedding rings and locked her out of the house, the documents shows.

She wrote that she moved to her mother’s house after leaving the hospital, but she still went back to the couple’s home to care for her plants and garden.

She said Steven warned her if she went back to the house with police, nothing would be left, the petition shows.

“I just wanna be able to go back to the home to get some of my things and our son’s things without him being there,” Brenda wrote in her petition.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph Gothie granted the temporary PFA, and with it, he included an order for Steven to relinquish his guns and licenses as Brenda requested.

A list of weapons was attached to the document. However, that information is unavailable under the PFA law. It states that any list of weapons ordered to be relinquished “shall be kept in the files of the court as a permanent record thereof and withheld from public inspection.”

Court documents show police served the temporary PFA to Steven four days later on May 26, and that he turned over “multiple weapons.”

Brenda lost her petition for a final PFA order following a hearing June 5.

Court documents show Common Pleas Judge Michael Flannelly denied the request, finding Brenda’s arguments didn’t meet the burden to obtain the order.

Steven’s attorney, Charles Hobbs, said Flannelly made his decision based on the definitions for abuse in the PFA law. He argued some of Brenda’s complaints didn’t meet those definitions.

“I felt that Judge Flannelly did a good job applying the law to the facts that were presented to him,” Hobbs said. “It’s a real tough and sad situation. I certainly feel for the family.”

The law covers five categories of abuse: causing or attempting to cause bodily injury, putting a person in fear of imminent serious injury, false imprisonment, child abuse, and creating a pattern where a person fears injury, Coalition Against Domestic Violence information shows.

Brenda’s attorney declined to comment on the hearing.

Judge Flannelly also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Local attorney Bernard Ilkhanoff, speaking on PFA cases generally, argued that judicial decisions shouldn’t be micromanaged.

“We have to give judges the benefit of the doubt. They’re doing the best they can with high-conflict, emotional situations,” he said. “Judges are human beings like everyone else. Sometimes they get things wrong.”

Ilkhanoff and Leslie both pointed out that PFA and family court cases can be complicated to sort out. Leslie also said some people are better at writing out allegations than they are at testifying to them before a judge, which can create distinctions.

Both attorneys added that some plaintiffs do abuse the PFA process with, as an example, allegations aimed at getting an advantage over their spouses in custody cases.

For those who do need help, Duff acknowledged a PFA order isn’t the only resource for abused people to rely on.

She advised people to also contact local domestic violence programs and work staff to create a safety plan.

“There’s a whole host of things people can do in addition to PFAs for safety planning,” Duff said.

She said Access-York through the YWCA provides an emergency shelter and local services. The Coalition Against Domestic Violence also has resources online. And Duff pointed to www.PASafeLaw.org as a free legal help line.

Criswell, meanwhile, said the master gardener program is working on designing a potential memorial for Brenda Bowersox.

“She was just one of our people,” she said. “She was a lovely woman, and I want people to know that.”

If you've experienced domestic violence, confidential help is available. In York County, you can reach the YWCA Access York & Victim Assistance Center at at 717-846-5400, toll free at 800-262-8444 or 717-476-3671. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can also provide assistance at 800-799-7233. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.