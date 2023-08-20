Resident still picking up the pieces after severe weather in York County

National Weather Service investigators confirmed Friday that a second tornado touched down in York County Aug. 7 during severe weather.

Kent Woods isn’t a meteorologist, but he knew that a tornado touched down near his Manheim Township home.

“I took a peek out the front window,” he said.

Woods was heading down from the second floor of the home to his basement to join his wife, who was already there, when he saw some things flying.

“I saw these 10-inch pieces of Bradford Pear limbs peeling off and going in the opposite direction of the storm,” Woods said. “Storm was going one way and the limbs were going the other. They were coming off like toothpicks. I said to myself ‘It’s time to get out of here.’”

Wall board and insulation had fallen in Woods’ bedroom, scattered on the bed and the floor.

“I thought the roof was coming down,” he said. “As it happened, it wasn’t. It was a limb that went through the wall.”

When he got to the first floor, the kitchen counters and floor were covered in broken glass after the windows had blown in before he went down into the basement.

“We were down there for about 20 minutes,” Woods said. “We came up and saw all the damage. We were very, very fortunate.”

The evidence there was a tornado is still scattered all around his home in the 4600 block of Glenville Road.

Numerous trees were felled or damaged on Woods’ property and his barn was destroyed when the top half of a 30-foot travel trailer was lifted and dropped on top of it.

A similar story is told by others in York County who were affected by the severe weather, which knocked out power to thousands of homes, some of which were without electricity for five days.

York County Office of Emergency Management Director Cody Santiago said at last count between 250 and 300 homeowners suffered damage from the storm.

“We’ve been in close discussions with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, our central area office and their recovery team to see what our options are,” Santiago said. “At this point, we’ve requested assistance from the Small Business Administration, where our small businesses and our residents would be eligible for individual assistance. We are also seeking state individual assistance as well.”

Santiago said a lot goes into getting that assistance, and his office is working with those agencies to see what is entailed in getting residents the help they need. That assistance would be coming in the form of low-interest loans. He said he should hear something back on that assistance this week.

“Obviously, we have a lot of homeowners that aren’t going to be able to afford this clean up,” Santiago said.

In talking to some homeowners, Santiago said the cost of cleaning up the trees alone would be in the thousands of dollars. One told him it would cost $50,000 to get the trees cleaned on their property.

Santigo said there were a lot of homes damaged as well but didn’t have figures on how many because many homeowners are still reporting damage from a wide area.

“We have damage that was caused by trees. We have damage caused by wind. We have a home that was struck by lightning and caught fire,” Santiago said. “We have a wide variety of damage that’s across nearly a dozen municipalities.”

York County Commissioners Doug Hoke and Ron Smith also inspected the damage around Woods’ home.

“There’s been an extensive amount of damage done around here,” Smith said. “I wanted to come out here with Doug and the rest of our Office of Emergency Management group to assess the situation on the ground.”

The second tornado confirmed Friday by the National Weather Service was an EF-1 and touched down near Black Rock in southwest York County.

It touched down just after 5 p.m. on the south side of North Church Street and stayed on the ground for three minutes. It continued northeast across North Church Street to Glenville Road, damaging trees and two out buildings. One out building was destroyed and the other had the roof collapse, the weather service said.

Peak winds reached 105 mph and covered a path that was 75 yards wide and half a mile long, the weather service said. No injuries were reported because of the tornado. The tornado lifted up before crossing Glenville Road.

Another tornado that touched down in East Hopewell Township the same day caused more damage than previously thought. National Weather Service investigators extended the start point of that tornado about a mile further southwest than previously reported.

That EF-1 tornado touched down just before 5:30 p.m. and stayed on the ground for four minutes. It covered a path 1½ miles long and 50 yards wide. Previously, the weather service had said it had covered only half a mile.

The path started in a cornfield north of Lentz Road between Bedrock Road and Glessick School Road. The tornado cut a path through several cornfields between Rambo Road and Fulton School Road. The tornado narrowly missed a couple of residences and outbuildings, the weather service said. After it crossed Fulton School Road, it uprooted and damaged several trees before lifting back up.

Hundreds of Met-Ed customers were without power for five days following the severe weather.

The York County Food Bank is hosting an emergency drive-thru food distribution Wednesday at Stewartstown United Methodist Church for those affected by the severe thunderstorms, power outages and tornadoes.

The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church, located at 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown.

Anyone in need is welcome to attend and receive free food for their household, according to the news release. One person per household is required to register at the distribution. The food bank collects income information for data purposes only; income level will not prevent anyone from getting food. While ID is not required, it is helpful.