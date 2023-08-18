Sunny days ahead for York County

What’s the weather in York County going to be like over the next several days? How does sunny and warm grab you?

According to the National Weather Service in State College, the local weather will be pleasant with some hot days thrown in.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81, but it will be windy. Northwest winds will be blowing between 6 mph and 16 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night will be pleasant, with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 83, which will give way to pleasant night with a low around 59.

Sunday will start a string of hot days in the 90s. Sunday’s high will be near 91 on another sunny day, with a low around 67 on a partly cloudy night.

Monday will bring a high of around 94, while Tuesday’s high will be near 90. Monday’s low will be around 67 on a mostly cloudy night, while Tuesday’s low will be near 65 on a partly cloudy night.

There will be a slight cool down Wednesday with a high near 87. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low near 64.