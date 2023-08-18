Sky's the limit for York County Astronomical Society as it builds new radio telescope

The Perseids are prime time for stargazers.

They're one of the biggest meteor showers visible from Earth — and reached their peak earlier this month as bits of the debris field from comet Swift-Tuttle broke away and burned up in the atmosphere.

Nestled in East Manchester Township's scenic John Rudy Park, the York County Astronomical Society (YCAS) offered one potential viewing spot for the shower. And the group is working to make the facility even better, with the construction of a radio telescope that will boast a 15-foot-wide satellite dish.

Radio astronomy is a field of astronomy that studies the radio emissions of celestial objects. Collections of the radio energy can be processed to build images — something that people couldn't see with the naked eye, explained Kerry Smith, one of YCAS's founding members.

Overcast skies dampened viewing of the Perseids this year but the radio telescope would allow stargazers to view them — and many other celestial bodies — no matter the weather.

YCAS and York College students have worked together on the project since 2018. It was originally planned to be completed in 2022, although it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a while, Smith worried it would never come to fruition.

"We thought the project was going to get canceled," he said, "And then we breathed new life into it."

In spite of the setback, the work has begun again.

"Everybody was excited about continuing it," Smith said. "And onward we marched."

The observatory, which was built in 1988, offers regular stargazing events at the park.

From public star watches to an astrophotography course open to the public, YCAS has grown deep roots in the York County community. In fact, they lease the land for the observatory from John Rudy Park for just $1 a year.

Smith said the telescope project is truly a community effort with a diverse group of people and organizations contributing to the project. Students designed the drive system, the computers, that control the telescope, and the counterbalance, which keeps a telescope in place.

Former students who worked on the project are still involved including one who donated the 15-foot satellite dish that will be used. Another former student works for an applied physics laboratory that is supporting the software, he said.

The park has also been essential in making the project a reality. Tammy Klunk, the former York County Parks director, supported the project from day one, Smith said. The parks system was immensely helpful in ironing out logistics and making the project feasible.

The York County community has also supported the project financially. York College of Pennsylvania, Kinsley Construction, York County Parks, UPS, the Society of Amateur Radio Astronomers and Becton Dickinson & Co. all donated to fund the project, Smith said.

So how much of the telescope is currently done? Right now, the 36,000-pound concrete base and satellite stand are already finished and situated next to the observatory. A control room, a small shed built between the observatory and the base, is completed.

The control room will house the computers to control the telescope and gather data.

The shed is about 8 feet by 10 feet and insulated for temperature control. Every inch is lined with copper mesh, that Smith himself installed, to completely block outside radio signals from interfering with the telescope and computers. Smith demonstrated this by turning on a handheld radio and stepping inside the shed where the radio cut to static.

Although the radio telescope won’t be open to the public until next summer, YCAS plans to have it operational this fall.

According to Smith, all that’s left to do is install the satellite dish, the computers that control it and the counterbalance. YCAS plans to install the satellite dish in September and the computers in October. Then the society will have all winter to use the radio telescope and make adjustments to work out any bugs so it is ready for public use in the summer.

How can I get involved in astronomy? The good news is, you don't need 35 years of experience or be an engineering student, you can show up to one of YCAS's regularly held public star watches. At past events, before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, YCAS has around 200 attendees at the public star watches.

"We just had three scopes set up outside," Mark Kocher said, while showing reporters the inside of the observatory. "We didn't have anything operating in here. And it was line after line after line."

Even on nights when the sky is too cloudy to see, as long as weather permits, YCAS will hold public stargazing events. At the August 12 event, around 200 people attended, mostly parents with kids as part of a summer reading competition the York County Libraries held with YCAS.

It was too cloudy to see any stars so one YCAS member held a presentation about the group and what they do inside the observatory while Smith held a presentation with a small radio telescope.

The observatory itself is made up of two rooms. The first one upon entry is temperature-controlled and is where YCAS gives presentations on cloudy nights. The second is the room they stargaze from during winter months. It has a uniquely made retractable roof that pulls back when in use and when not, YCAS stores telescopes in it.

The radio telescope Smith had was a smaller version of the one YCAS and York College are working to make. When kids walked up to it, a high pitch noise would sound. Smith told the kids the satellite could detect aliens among them and as long as the satellite made sound, they were certainly human.

More information about YCAS and public events can be found at the YCAS website at www.astroyork.com.

Reporter Tina Locurto contributed to this report.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.