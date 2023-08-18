Second tornado confirmed during severe York County weather

A second tornado touched down during severe weather that left thousands across York County without power for several days, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF-1 tornado touched down near Black Rock in southwest York County on Monday, Aug. 7.

It touched down just after 5 p.m. on the south side of North Church Street and stayed on the ground for 3 minutes. It continued northeast across North Church Street to Glenville Road, damaging trees and two out buildings. One out building was destroyed and the other had the roof collapse, the weather service said.

Peak winds reached 105 mph and covered a path that was 75 yards wide and half a mile long, the weather service said. No injuries were reported because of the tornado. The tornado lifted up before crossing Glenville Road.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Another tornado that touched down in East Hopewell Township the same day, caused more damage than previously thought. National Weather Service investigators extended the start point of that tornado about a mile further southwest than previous reported.

That EF-1 tornado touched down just before 5:30 p.m. and stayed on the ground for 4 minutes. It covered a path 1 1/2 miles long and 50 yards wide. Previously, the weather service had said it had covered only half a mile.

MORE:York City Police looking for missing woman

MORE:York County offers new proposed labor contract to social workers amid protracted negotiations

MORE:Sunny days ahead for York County

The path started in a cornfield north of Lentz Road between Bedrock Road and Glessick School Road. The tornado cut a path through several cornfields between Rambo Road and Fulton School Road. The tornado narrowly missed a couple of residences and outbuildings, the weather service said. After it crossed Fulton School Road, it uprooted and damaged several trees before lifting back up.

Hundreds of Met-Ed customers were without power for five days following the severe weather.

The York County Food Bank is hosting an emergency drive-thru food distribution Wednesday at Stewartstown United Methodist Church for those affected by the severe thunderstorms, power outages and tornadoes.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the church, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown.

Anyone in need is welcome to attend and receive free food for their household, according to the news release. One person per household is required to register at the distribution. The food bank collects income information for data purposes only; income level will not prevent anyone from getting food. While ID is not required, it is helpful.