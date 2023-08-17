Thunderstorms threaten before a sunny week in York County
A couple of strong thunderstorms Thursday night could bring damaging winds or a brief tornado in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
After a mostly sunny day with a high near 89, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Some storms could produce gusty winds.
New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of inch are possible, but that could be higher in a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 70 degrees.
This will be followed by mostly sunny and clear skies over the next several days. Here is the outlook:
Friday: It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 82 with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 60.
Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 94.
Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.