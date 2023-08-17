Local real estate companies partner to bring 43-unit Fox Apartments to Downtown York
Thunderstorms threaten before a sunny week in York County

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

A couple of strong thunderstorms Thursday night could bring damaging winds or a brief tornado in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

After a mostly sunny day with a high near 89, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Some storms could produce gusty winds.

A car splashes through a puddle at the intersection of Queen and East Market Streets following a thunderstorm in York City, Monday, July 3, 2023. Dawn J. Sagert photo

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of inch are possible, but that could be higher in a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low temperature of around 70 degrees. 

This will be followed by mostly sunny and clear skies over the next several days. Here is the outlook: 

Friday: It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 82 with wind gusts as high as 23 mph. 

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 60. 

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 83.  

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61. 

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 90. 

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 66. 

Monday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 94. 

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65. 

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87. 

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65. 