Local real estate companies partner to bring 43-unit Fox Apartments to Downtown York

Kinsley Properties and Royal Square Development and Construction are partnering to convert a former office building in Downtown York into a 43-unit apartment building.

The 38,000-square-foot building, which dates back to early 20th century, first served as Fox Bakery, then as a warehouse and most recently as an office building. Construction on the $7 million Fox Apartments will begin this week and is expected wrap up in 10 months, according to the developers.

Dylan Bauer, the Royal Square president of the development, said that building sat vacant for the past five years.

According to Bauer, the partnership started when the late Tim Kinsley, who was killed in an avalanche while skiing earlier this year, reached out to Royal Square in October 2022.

MORE:Passage of conversion therapy ban makes York City a safe haven for LGBTQ+ youth, supporters say

MORE:Central York superintendent, attorneys disagree over district's relationship with right-wing law firm

MORE:York County faces deadline in CASA elections lawsuit

“He approached my business partner Josh and I and said that this is a project he felt would be a good fit for Royal Square given our history and developing Downtown,” Bauer said.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The one-bedroom apartments will be “nicer, market-rate apartments,” Bauer said and will have several amenities like on-site parking, a fitness room, storage and marble countertops. Fox Apartments is also close to Downtown offerings like restaurant row and Wellspan Park.

According to the developers, rents at the complex will begin around $1,095 per month.

Fox Apartments looks over North George Street but its main entrance and parking spaces are just off of West Gay Avenue.

MORE:York County receives $1.6 million in election funding

MORE:U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in 2022 York City shooting that left three injured

MORE:Dallastown football eager to raise the bar in Murphy's second season

In addition to funding from Traditions Bank, the project received state and federal tax credits for historic preservation. This means despite the upgrades, the structural and historical integrity of the building must be kept intact.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.