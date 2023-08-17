After delays, Queen Street bridge repairs to commence in September

The giant metal bandage that was put in place to stabilize the twice truck-struck Queen Street bridge will soon be going away.

After several months of delays, the state Department of Transportation will commence making permanent repairs to the structure in September.

“I will tell you we have procured all the materials needed to do the work,” PennDOT spokesman Dave Thompson said. “The department is currently working with the contractor to come up with a schedule for this work. We anticipate it will start sometime in early-to-mid September.”

The Queen Street or Route 74 bridge over Interstate 83 was first damaged Feb. 28, 2022, when an 18-wheeler on I-83 struck the underside. Preliminary work had just begun last year when a dump truck’s raised bed also struck the underside of the bridge on Aug. 24, causing further damage.

Repairs were supposed to be completed by late summer this year, but delays in getting materials to do the work caused the project to get pushed back.

“The reason it has taken so long is because of issues in the industry getting the materials,” Thompson said. ‘It’s been tough procuring the stuff we need to perform the work. Of course, when the bridge was struck for the second time, we had to go back and redesign a good portion of the repairs due to the excessive damage caused by the second strike.”

The original estimate on the repairs to the bridge after the first strike was $600,000. After the second strike, PennDOT put the repair estimate between $1 million and $1.5 million.

Thompson said inflation and rising material costs would likely increase the final price. He did not have an estimate immediately available.

At the time of the second bridge strike, PennDOT said it intended to recover the money for the repairs from the trucking companies involved.

“For both bridge strikes, PennDOT intends to pursue reimbursement for the damages from the responsible parties,” spokesperson Alexis Campbell said at the time.

As of Thursday afternoon, Thompson had not heard back from PennDOT officials to confirm the status of those reimbursement efforts. According to court records, the drivers of the trucks paid fines and court costs, but not any form of restitution.

When the work begins, there will be multiple lane closures on I-83, both northbound and southbound, as well as on Queen Street in York Township.

“There will be detours throughout the duration of the work,” Thompson said, “and (the repairs) would take possibly six to eight weeks.”

Thompson said PennDOT will give motorists plenty of notice before the detours begin.

The work is being done by J.D. Eckman Inc., a construction firm based in Atglen, Chester County. J.D. Eckman did the emergency repairs to the bridge after the second bridge strike last year.

Both truck drivers that struck the bridge were cited. Gurinder Singh, a Canadian resident, was driving for Lavish Transport of Canada when the oversized load he was carrying struck the bridge Feb. 24. Singh pleaded guilty to nine counts and violations related to the crash, according to court records. Those included operating a truck that exceeded the height allowance. Singh was fined around $4,000 for his violations plus court costs, according to court records.

Frederick Shilke, 52, of York City, was cited when the bed of the International 7600 dump truck he was driving on Aug. 24 was raised and struck the underside of the Queen Street overpass.

Shilke pleaded guilty to disregarding a traffic lane. He previously had been charged with careless driving, but that charge was dropped, according to court documents. According to court records, Shilke paid just over $150 in court costs but was not assessed any fines.