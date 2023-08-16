Sunny days ahead for York County residents

Sunny days are ahead for York County. That’s not just an attitude; it’s a weather forecast.

The National Weather Service in State College only has a slight chance of rain over the next several days.

It will be mostly sunny and clear Wednesday, with a high of 86 degrees and a low of 66 Wednesday night.

Thursday will be sunny, as well, with a high near 89, but there will be a 30% chance of showers Thursday night. The chance of showers will come after 8 p.m. New amounts of precipitation will be less than a tenth of an inch.

Friday will be sunny and windy, with a high near 83 degrees. Westerly winds will blow between 11 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph.

Friday night will be cool with a low around 57 and be the lead into a great, albeit hot, weekend. Here is the outlook:

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.