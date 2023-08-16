Paving work starting on Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury
LOCAL

Sunny days ahead for York County residents

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

Sunny days are ahead for York County. That’s not just an attitude; it’s a weather forecast. 

The National Weather Service in State College only has a slight chance of rain over the next several days. 

It will be mostly sunny and clear Wednesday, with a high of 86 degrees and a low of 66 Wednesday night. 

Sunglasses will come in handy with all the sunny days ahead in York County.

Thursday will be sunny, as well, with a high near 89, but there will be a 30% chance of showers Thursday night. The chance of showers will come after 8 p.m. New amounts of precipitation will be less than a tenth of an inch. 

Friday will be sunny and windy, with a high near 83 degrees. Westerly winds will blow between 11 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 24 mph. 

Friday night will be cool with a low around 57 and be the lead into a great, albeit hot, weekend. Here is the outlook: 

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 82. 

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 61. 

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 90. 

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 67. 

Monday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93. 

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65. 