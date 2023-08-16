PennDOT to host hiring event Aug. 24 in York County

PennDOT will host a hiring event Aug. 24 in York City to fill various positions in advance of winter.

Those positions include temporary and permanent CDL operators, diesels equipment mechanics and clerical assistants for positions in York County. Starting pay for CDL operators is $21 per hour. Starting pay of mechanics is $25.91 per hour and clerical assistants start at $15.88 per hour.

The event is planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the York County Maintenance Office, 1920 Susquehanna Trail North, York.

Staff will be available to discuss the current future openings in the state for CDL operators who have a valid Pennsylvania CDL, Class A and B, with air brake restrictions removed. Diesel equipment mechanics must have a valid CDL and PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions require a current medical examiner certificate.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card.

MORE:Sunny days ahead for York County residents

MORE:York City passes ban on conversion therapy in split vote

MORE:Paving work starting on Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury

Laptops and staff will be available to help navigate the application process. There may be on-the-spot interviews and conditional job offers for select positions, so applicants should bring two forms of identification.

For more information, call 717-848-6230 or visit www.penndot.gov/District8. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg.