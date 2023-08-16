Paving work starting on Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury

Night paving work is scheduled to start Wednesday night on Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township.

The project includes work on sections of Sherman Street and Mundis Mill Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Lane restrictions will be in place with flaggers providing traffic control from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights through Sept. 8. Limited work will be performed during daylight hours through next week, with lane restrictions as needed.

The $1.9 million project will consist of resurfacing the existing roadway, milling base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guide rail replacement and curb ramp updates.

Other construction will be done on Mount Zion Road from just north of Pleasant Valley Road to just north of Sherman Street Extension, Sherman Street Extension from Mount Zion Road to just south of Mundis Mill Road, and a short section of Mundis Mill Road from Sherman Street west approximately 0.10 miles.

No work will be performed the nights of Sept. 1 and Sept. 4, due to the Labor Day holiday weekend.

JVI Group, Inc. of York Springs is the prime contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed by Dec. 6.