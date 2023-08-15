Work on Route 30 bridge over Susquehanna begins Aug. 28

Work on a 1 ½ mile median barrier on the Wrights Ferry Bridge connecting Lancaster and York counties will begin Aug. 28.

Two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions while the work is being done, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic will be shifted away from the median to the right lanes and shoulders.

The $5.2 million project includes improvements to the median barrier and other construction activities. J.D. Eckman of Atglen, Pa is the contractor on the project.

The Route 30 bridge spans the Susquehanna River between Hellam Township in York County and Columbia in Lancaster County

Work is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.