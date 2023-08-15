Thunderstorms, some severe, possible in York County

York County can expect thunderstorms, at times severe, Tuesday afternoon.

Those thunderstorms could bring hail and gusty winds capable of producing isolated tree damage, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, mainly after 2 p.m. Gusty winds could accompany those storms. Rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible but could be more in the event of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 88.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday night, mainly before 7 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

The rest of the week into the weekend will be mostly sunny. Here is the outlook:

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: There is a 30% chance of showers before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low of around 60.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 68.