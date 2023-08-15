Police seek missing 63-year-old man

Police are searching for a 63-year-old York City man who has been missing since Saturday and is considered endangered.

Robert Kraft was last seen on foot around 10 a.m. near WellSpan York Hospital.

He is at special risk for harm or injury or may be confused, according to York City Police.

Kraft is described as between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-5, 185 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and an unknown color T-shirt.

Anyone who has seen Kraft is asked to call 911 or call York City Police at 717-846-1234.

