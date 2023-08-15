'I cried on stage:' Hanover student crowned in national pageant

A 7-year-old Hanover girl is now a U.S. American Jr. Princess.

Olivia Mummert, a second grade student at Baresville Elementary, was recently crowned the achievement when she competed in the U.S. American Miss National Pageant July 30.

"I was so surprised when they called me as the winner — I cried on stage!" Olivia told The York Dispatch. "I was so happy to be the winner after all of this hard work to get there. I hope I made everyone proud."

As part of the competition, Olivia competed in evening gown and fashion runway portions, in addition to an interview with a panel of judges.

During the interview, Olivia shared her passion for community service and her personal charity project: Olivia's Helping Heart.

"In 2022 she had a goal of 100 cans, but ended up collecting 1,350 items for New Hope Ministries. She continued her food drive in 2023, this time collecting 2,179 items for New Hope," her mother, Rachel Mummert, said. "Her love of service was a huge driving force behind involving her in pageants, as service is a large part of a titleholder's job."

Olivia earned a spot to compete in the national competition after she was crowned Pennsylvania's Jr. Princess last September.

During July's nationals, Olivia said she had a wonderful experience making friends with the other little girls and competing on stage.

"She put the hours in, and her heart has always been in the right place," Rachel Mummert said. "She wants to help others, and this win will give her the opportunity to do so on a national level. We hope to partner with other service organizations to get her out in the local community, and take full advantage of this very special year she has ahead."