80-year-old woman dies after jumping off bridge

An 80-year-old Heidelberg Township died Sunday, 18 days after jumping off a bridge at Codorus State Park.

Joann Wentz, who lived in the 1000 block of Porter's Road, died around 4:15 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, where she was taken following the incident that occurred July 26, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Wentz reportedly jumped off the bridge in Manheim Township just after 4:45 p.m. in the area of the state park. Boaters in the area recovered the woman from the water after witnessing her jumping into the water, according to a coroner's office report.

The woman received no significant trauma from the incident, but did experience some medical problems from the fall, the coroner's office said, and eventually died.

Wentz's death was ruled a suicide, according to the coroner's report. The cause of death was determined to be acute hypoxic respiratory failure complicated by the jump from the bridge.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources State Park Police investigated the incident.