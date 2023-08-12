Damaging storms, tornadoes possible in York County Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in York County Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Some of those storms could produce strong, damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall. An isolated tornado or two is possible as well, the weather service said.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Those rain chances go up to 30% Saturday night between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Sunday there is a 20% chance of rain before 9 a.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 91. Sunday night it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

A chance of showers returns Monday. There is a 30% chance of rain, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Rain chances climb to 80% Monday night, mainly after 9 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 71.

Those rain chances continue into Tuesday before 9 a.m. and after 3 p.m. A high temperature near 86 degrees is expected.

Rain chances go down to 30% Tuesday night before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear with a low around 64.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 89.