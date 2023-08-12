Dirty utensils, improper temperatures plague out-of-compliance eateries

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 8/7/2023

ROMA'S PIZZA RED LION - 653 LOMBARD RD. - RED LION

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Two open employee's beverage containers were observed on a shelf inside the reach in cooler unit above RTE cooked noodles. Corrected.

A food employee was observed touching cooked mozzarella sticks, a ready to eat food - with bare hands. Corrected.

Observed in use knives and scoops, spoons and utensils being stored as clean in containers that had old food residue and dirt inside.

Meatballs were held at 94°F, in the hot holding unit area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Corrected. Reheated to 165 degrees.

Contents of refrigerated prep units for sandwich, pizza and salads including parmesan cheese, shredded lettuce, deli meats and cheeses and various other food items, were held at temperatures above 48 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. All contents of cooling units were removed and placed into the walk-in cooler to cool below 41 degrees. Units will not be used until repaired.

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in any of the refrigerated prep units.

Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.

Sanitizers used to sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation

Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Slicer, 4 cutting knives, food pans, dough mixer -food contact surfaces, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Non-food contact surfaces to include the doors and handles of upright refrigerator, the wall in front of and behind the prep table in the back, the outside of the hot water heater, the walls around the dishmachine and sinks are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required.

Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection.

Exit door to the outside of the food facility is not self-closing and is being propped open and does not have sufficient screen for preventing the entry of insects or rodents.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of fly activity in food preparation areas, but facility does have a pest control program.

Inspection Violations: 8/7/2023

SAN MARCOS MEX & MART - 1901 W. MARKET ST. - YORK